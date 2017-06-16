The video will start in 8 Cancel

This shocking CCTV footage shows a thug carrying out an attack on two cars.

Julie Stephenson-Cambers discovered this morning (Friday) that the tyres on both her and her wife Julie Cambers’ cars had been slashed outside their Dewsbury home. A liquid, possibly petrol, was also poured over the cars.

The 46-year-old had got up at 5am to drop her wife, a bus driver, at work.

But she quickly realised that they couldn’t go anywhere as all of the tyres on their black Renault Clio and red Peugeot 207 were flat.

Julie said: “I don’t know who would do this to us. We’re both from different cities, but I’ve lived here for 14 years now.

“I keep myself to myself though and I only really know people my own age. The male in the video looks like a teenager.”

The newly-wed couple live in front of fields and a children’s playground in Walnut Road in Chickenley.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at just after midnight on Friday June 16 to reports of criminal damage to two cars in Chickenley.

“Suspects approached two parked vehicles, a Peugeot 207 and Renault Clio, and damaged tyres on both cars and sprayed them with a substance before fleeing the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or who witnessed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference 13170273639.