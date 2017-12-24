Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV has been released after a 19-year-old woman was assaulted while crossing a car park near to the University of Huddersfield.

The woman was in the car park off Firth Street heading towards a footbridge when she was approached by the unknown man on Tuesday morning.

The man grabbed her but let go after she pushed him away and he then fled across the footbridge.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the assault at 6.30am, or who recognises the man from the picture.

(Image: Google)

The suspect is described as an Asian male in his mid to late 40s, approximately 5ft 5in tall, of large build and with a small amount of stubble on his face.

He spoke broken English with a strong Asian accent.

Anyone with any information or who recognises the man in the photo is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference 13170590560.