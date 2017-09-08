Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men tried to hold up a Mirfield shop armed with what looked like a handgun.

Detectives have today released a CCTV image of two men they want to trace following an the attempted robbery.

Two masked men, armed with what appeared to be a handgun, entered a store in The Knowl and confronted a male member of staff.

The suspects are believed to have fled along Nab Lane onto Foxroyd Lane following the incident on Wednesday, July 26, at about 8.30pm. Police have just released details of the CCTV appeal.

Both suspects are white and wore dark clothing, including black hooded tops. There are of average build and about 5ft 6ins tall.

Det Con Jane Baragwanath said: “This was clearly a distressing experience for the shopkeeper and we are very keen to trace those responsible.

“Our enquiries remain active and we urge anyone with any information about those involved to contact police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime number 13170343527.