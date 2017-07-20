Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV of a suspect after burglars raided a pawnbrokers in Brighouse.

Raiders broke into Cashbrokers on Commercial Street after getting in through a neighbouring property.

It is thought the suspects walked through the town centre from the direction of Gooder Lane before turning onto Market Street and Commercial Street.

They then made a search of the shop before making off on foot towards Market Street with a large quantity of jewellery.

Officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the burglary, which took place on April 21, between midnight and 12.30am.

Det Con Graham Bennett, of Calderdale CID, said: “We are aware that the CCTV images are of low quality, but would appeal for anyone who recognises the person pictured to get in touch with police, as they may have information valuable to the investigation.

“We believe there were two suspects involved in this incident, and would ask for anyone who has any information or anyone who witnessed this incident, to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information or anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13170178435.