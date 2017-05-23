Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are saying it with flowers – blue roses in fact.

Florists Rebecca Smith and Haydn Todd at Colne Valley Garden Centre in Golcar have marked the club’s success in reaching the Championship play-off final by creating a blue-and-white bouquet.

The bouquets feature roses dyed blue teamed with white chrysanthemums, gypsophila and palm leaves wrapped in sports pages – instead of tissue paper – and tied with a blue and white ribbon. And they are proving popular with supporters.

Town fan Rebecca said: “Haydn bought the blue roses as something different – and I hated them! We had the roses here two days before we came up with the ‘Huddersfield Town’ idea.

“Originally, we thought it would be a good idea for Father’s Day, but since Town got to the play-offs we have had lots of enquiries from people wanting a bouquet for next week.

“We have one in the Town Megastore at the stadium, one is going to a bridal shop in Marsh and we have sold two or three from the shop here as well as enquiries from other shops and pubs.”

A fresh consignment of blue roses – imported from Holland and bought from a Huddersfield wholesaler – will be delivered to the garden centre florists next week.

A bouquet with four blue roses costs £20 while a smaller bouquet with three roses is £10.

Rebecca said: “My family are all Town fans – but I won’t be able to go to the final because I’ll be working.”