A string of celebrities have come out in support of a Huddersfield schoolboy suffering from an inoperable, aggressive tumour.

Cristiano Sousa, nine, from Marsh, is receiving palliative care after a range of treatments failed to stop the Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma tumour growing behind his right eye.

His parents Ewa Sitkowska and Orlando Sousa have set up an appeal to raise £200,000 for treatment in the USA which may provide a last hope.

After the Examiner shared the family’s appeal, word spread and the story has since been shared by a host of celebrities, including pop star Pixie Lott and 80s singer Sinitta.

Presenter Lorraine Kelly, The One Show’s Alex Jones, Corrie star Kym Marsh and Emmerdale actress Sheree Murphy also joined them in sharing links to the story on their social media accounts.

Lorraine tweeted a link saying: “Poor wee soul. Needs our help.”

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise the cash for the treatment has so far collected £24,000 in donations after it was set up on Wednesday last week.

The money is to go towards pioneering Antineoplaston treatment at the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas.