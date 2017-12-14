Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrity gardeners have backed Huddersfield allotment-holders’ battle to keep their plots.

Tenants at the Cemetery Road allotments in Birkby are being told they will be evicted because of a new build school.

Kirklees Council is set to build a £10m primary school at Clare Hill playing fields off Cambridge Road.

Because the new school will cause a sports pitch to be lost, planning rules require it to be replaced.

The council has decided that it will make the new pitch on land currently used by gardeners at the Cemetery Road allotments.

About a dozen tenants are set to be moved on.

While most have been found new plots at other sites a campaign has been started to try and block the plan.

The gardeners say the new pitch is a waste of time as Greenhead College , which owns the site, says it doesn’t require the lost pitch to be replaced.

More than 5,000 people have signed their petition to save the allotments, including the BBC’s Gardeners’ World presenter, Toby Buckland and gardening columnist Matthew Appleby.

Campaign leader, Debby Fulgoni, said tenants had now been told they would be turfed out in June, sooner than they had been told previously.

She said neighbours of hers had held allotments there, side by side, for over 30 years and the Women’s Centre plot, that encourages vulnerable women to come together to nurture plants, was set to be lost.

And she revealed Sport England, the body that requires the lost pitch to be replaced, had said it could be done anywhere in Huddersfield .

She said: “The community at Cemetery Road allotments is devastated with many of the older generation feeling unable to handle the move emotionally and physically.

“Most of our plots are being replaced with a pitch that no-one wants or needs.

“It isn’t for the school, they have their own as part of the school site.

“A few of our plot holders have already left, sad and disillusioned.

“It’s only ten years since we lost 20 plots to a housing development and allotmenteers were treated appallingly at the time.

“We are a community torn apart because this gentle way of life doesn’t appear to be worth saving.”

Mrs Fulgoni presented the petition to a full meeting of Kirklees Council .

Councillors made no comment on the matter.