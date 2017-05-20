Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s been dubbed the £200m match.

Should Huddersfield Town triumph over Reading in the Championship play-off final at Wembley the club will hit the financial big-time with millions coming in from TV deals and the opportunity to generate more revenue from ticket sales and sponsorship packages.

Now Rob Wilson, football finance expert and principal lecturer in sport economics at Sheffield Hallam University – but no Sheffield Wednesday fan – has outlined the likely cash bonanza to come Town’s way should the club secure a place in the Premier League.

For starters, Town would get a guaranteed £120m as its share of the league’s TV deals – which total £5.1bn for domestic rights with the likes of Sky and BT Sport and £8.4bn for international rights.

“That money is from the revenue-sharing agreement which gives each Premier League club the same amount of money,” said Rob. “Depending on how many Town matches are televised, that amount will increase. Where they finish in the league will also mean a share of a prize fund. This season, for instance, Chelsea gets £150m from the TV package.”

On other sources of revenue, Rob said: “You would expect Town to fill the stadium for every home game, which will mean an increase on current match day receipts and there will be a higher return on sponsorship deals. For instance, the minimum a shirt sponsorship in the Premier League is £1m a year.”

Rob said most of the money could be invested in the club.

“Town could spend an awful lot of money on player acquisitions and player wages,” he said.

But he said the club should protect itself in the event of a drop back to the Championship.

Rob added: “They need to do what I think Hull City have done this year and what Norwich City did last year by tying their players into ‘relegation clause’ contracts whereby players who are earning maybe £50,000 or £60,000 a week get their wages reduced to something more reasonable if Town get relegated.”

Rob, a Manchester United fan, said: “It’s good news that Town are in the final. They have a comparatively low wage bill for a Championship side so you have to take your hat off to them. Huddersfield Town are doing things the right way; they have found a formula with their manager and players. As an adopted Yorkshireman I will be keeping my fingers crossed for them in the final.”