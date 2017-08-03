Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The line-up at this year’s 100th Emley Show on Saturday ranges from the traditional to the truly unusual.

And organisers will use the centenary show to celebrate Huddersfield Town’s extraordinary and historic promotion to the Premier League with the SkyBet Championship Play-Off Trophy on hand for fans to take the ultimate Town selfie.

Among the more esoteric elements in the eclectic line-up will be a mechanical racehorse, supplied by Northern Racing College, and a phalanx of knights in shining armour, who will do battle for visitors’ delight.

The show, based beneath the TV mast at Emley Moor, will recognise the agricultural traditions enshrined within its 123-year history. Visitors and exhibitors alike will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities, events, country crafts, family entertainment and competitions.

And in this special year organisers claim to have bigger and better attractions, more trade stands and entertainment, not only in the main ring but throughout the showground.

Visitors can expect farm animals, parade of hounds, birds of prey, ferret racing, vintage tractors and the spectacular Knights of the Crusades in the main ring, a huge horse section with showjumping and showing. The mechanical racehorse might even help identify the next Frankie Dettori or AP McCoy.

Terry the Terrier will be on hand with the Championship Play-Off Trophy between noon and 4pm. Andy Booth, Huddersfield Town’s Club Ambassador, said: “It will be great to see lots of Town fans there to have their photos with the trophy and meet Terry ahead of our inaugural Premier League season.”

Show secretary Sue Britton encapsulated the appeal of Emley Show, describing it as “a truly great value Yorkshire day out for all the family.”

She added: “From tiny hamsters to cattle, sheep and the magnificent Shire horses, there’s plenty to admire in the marquees and show rings, including two new Retraining of Racehorse classes. There are also farriery and equine physiotherapy demonstrations, cookery competitions, craft stalls, a dog show, fruit, flower and vegetable show, children’s activities and competitions and lots of food and drink stalls.

“You can buy everything from a jar of homemade jam to a horsebox or luxury motorhome.”

Tickets are £8 for adults with accompanied under 16s free or £10 on the day (children still go free). There is free car parking and a free return shuttle bus from Emley village to the showground.

Advance tickets can be booked online at www.emleyshow.co.uk

Facebook: https:// www.facebook.com/EmleyShow/