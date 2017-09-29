Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people are expected at Huddersfield University today when people can discover some great research projects ... and get hands on.

During the event from 4pm to 9pm they will explore how research impacts on our everyday lives with hands-on workshops, lively demonstrations and inspiring talks by world-class researchers.

There’s a return from some of the most popular items from last year such as the archaeogenetics sandpit where children can search for hidden dinosaur bones, as well as new and exciting installations such as the Vortex with its huge large steel air-ducts and cones that will produce sound inspired by vortex rings travelling through the atmosphere.

Other attractions include:

* Would I lie to you? where youngsters can find out how to spot a liar.

* Strawberry Mess for budding scientists to find out how to extract DNA.

* Hands-on radio presenting for future DJs.

* 3D Holograms - children will be shown how to make a one at home with just a few basic materials.

The event is called European Researchers’ Night and is funded by the European Union and over 250 cities across Europe are taking part. The University of Huddersfield is the only venue in Yorkshire allocated funding to take part.

To find out more or to download a programme go to: www.hud.ac.uk/STEAM