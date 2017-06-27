Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new book has been published which looks at some of Huddersfield’s most magnificent mansions.

The Villas of Edgerton: home to Huddersfield’s Victorian elite has been written by local historian David Griffiths with photos by Andrew Caveney.

Edgerton was a quintessential upper-middle class Victorian suburb. Its villas, built up-wind of Huddersfield town centre in their own grounds – detached or made to appear so – on rising land about a mile or so from the cloth hall were ideally placed to house the town’s elite of manufacturers, merchants and professionals.

Here they could be private with their families and yet also part of a network of power and influence over those who lived and worked in the meaner streets below. Remarkably much of Edgerton still survives to give a real meaning to the phrase ‘leafy suburb’.

David’s book provides a history of Edgerton, its rise and its prime, the developers, the architects and, above all, the families who made their homes there.

It is also a guide to enable us to walk through this patch of living history, this one-time oasis of wealth and power, savouring its still largely tranquil atmosphere and appreciating the physical opulence of a bygone age.

The photos give glimpses of homes so hidden and private that previously only residents and their guests could see them. Also, for the first time, this is a record of the battle of the styles of Victorian architecture that Edgerton‘s ‘brass castles’ portray.

The home and lives of privileged Victorians and their household staff are also illustrated through vintage photographs.

Huddersfield Civic Society chairman Chris Marsden said: “This project has given an understanding of the nature of the Edgerton Conservation Area. Through learning about the area we have been in touch with scores of residents which led to extensive informal learning and exchange. It also introduced residents to one another as research, conservation and restoration and other issues have been raised.”

The project has been sponsored by estate agency Boultons along with a grant from The institute of Historic Building Conservation.

David and Andrew will be doing a book signing at Waterstones in the Kingsgate Centre from 12 noon to 2pm on Saturday, July 8.

The book is 168 pages long, costs £12.95 and will be available at the history festival at Heritage Quay this Saturday (July 1).

You can also buy it at Boultons, 54 John William Street; Newstrack at Huddersfield Station, Waterstones in the Kingsgate Centre, W H Smith in The Shambles, Ukrainian Club on Edgerton Road, Huddersfield, the visitor information point and the local studies library at Huddersfield Library or by email order at sales.huddersfieldcivicsoc@gmail.com.

Orders with cheques can be sent by post for £15.45 (£12.95 + £2.50 p&p) for UK addresses. Cheques need to be payable to ‘Huddersfield Civic Society’ and should be sent to Ms L A Smith / HCS, c/o Eastwood Financial Services Ltd, Pennine House, Lowfields Way, Lowfields Business Park, Elland, HX5 9DA.

Go to www.huddersfieldcivicsociety.org.uk/publications for more information.