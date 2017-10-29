Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers in Yorkshire are still £46 a week worse off than they were before the financial crash, figures have revealed.

New data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that average weekly earnings in the region are now 10.4% below the April, 2008, figure before the credit crunch took effect. That equates to £46 a week less than in 2008.

The figures prompted a call from a union leader for Chancellor Philip Hammond to increase pay for public sector workers in the November budget and raise the minimum wage to £10 an hour “as soon as possible.”

The TUC said next year could see the position worse – as inflation has overtaken wage growth in the past six months.

Bill Adams, TUC regional secretary, said: “Most families still haven’t recovered from the financial crash, yet their pay packets are now taking another hammering. It’s leaving millions of working people facing hardship and getting deeper into debt.

“Public sector workers have had it especially hard, with real pay cuts for seven long years. The Chancellor must use next month’s budget to give them the pay rise they’ve earned.

“He should also use the budget to help bring great jobs to Yorkshire and Humberside, by investing in skills and infrastructure. And he must help low-paid workers by raising the minimum wage to £10 an hour as soon as possible.”