Huddersfield woke up to a sprinkling of snow on Sunday morning – but it doesn’t look like it’ll be a day for sledging.

The Met Office downgraded its yellow weather warning and it seems the significant snowfall seen to the west and south of Huddersfield won’t come our way.

The Met Office had predicted a 90% chance of heavy snow late this morning - but the possibility of that seems to have melted.

Overnight there was a covering of snow over higher ground and a flurry of snow showers in Honley, Meltham and Holmfirth this morning.

But forecasters say there’s only a 30% chance of heavy snow for Huddersfield today.

Examiner weather expert Paul Stevens said Saturday’s daytime temperatures barely got above freezing – he recorded 0.3°C at Salendine Nook – and the thermometer plunged again last night.

Paul predicted 2cm-5cm of snow for the higher parts around Huddersfield and said it seemed unlikely that the heavy snowfall would reach further north than the Derbyshire peaks.