Dewsbury is the setting for a one-off Channel 4 documentary in which two teenage girls from very different ethnic backgrounds attempt to make friends.

'White Kid, Brown Kid' sees Siobhan, 16, and Farhana, 17, share very different experiences of the same hometown.

With areas that are almost exclusively white or Asian, the documentary describes Dewsbury as one of Britain's most racially segregated.

Few details about the documentary have been released - however it says it will see the two girls cross the racial divide and step into each other's world for the first time.

It shows the complexities of social integration (or lack of) as both girls find themselves navigating concerns from their communities and families.

The 45-minute programme, which screens on Channel 4 on Monday 4 September (10pm), is directed by Welsh director Luned Tonderai.

Tonderai's credits include other hit Channel 4 shows Gogglebox and 24 Hours in Police Custody.