Chapel Allerton hospital was evacuated today after a "suspicious package" was found in a toilet.

Patients and staff were told to wait outside as police examined the package at about 4.30pm.

One man, who did not want to be named, said an electrician working for his company was asked to inspect the package after it was found by hospital maintenance staff.

(Photo: Laura Buckley)

He said: “He described it - it was in the disabled toilet.

“It wasn’t very big - it was a box about 15cm by 15cm and it had a piece of copper wire which set off alarm bells.

"It was taped and cling filmed to the back rest and arm rest of the toilet.

"We’ve never had anything like that in 10 years.”

"He went in, looked at it, panicked and they reported it to the police.”

West Yorkshire Police tweeted patients were evacuated "as a precaution".

Commuters were warned to expect traffic delays on Chapeltown Road and B6159 Harehills Lane due to the incident.

Leeds Hospitals NHS Trust confirmed the package was declared safe and patients and staff were allowed back in at about 5.20pm.