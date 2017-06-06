Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new Mayor of Kirklees is making Alzheimer’s and dementia the focus for her year in office.

Clr Christine Iredale is kicking off her term as first citizen of Kirklees with an awareness day from 2pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 15, at Huddersfield Town Hall where she hopes to secure pledges from people attending to become Dementia Friends.

Former Kirklees councillor and ex-mayor David Ridgway will MC the event, which will include expert speakers Dr Nisreen Booya, who has worked with dementia and Alzheimer’s patients; Maureen Wakefield, a volunteer ambassador for Dementia UK; Tommy Whitelaw, of the group Carers Voice; and a representative of the Alzheimer’s Society.

There will be information stalls and display stands as well as benefits advice. Admiral Nurses – specialist dementia nurses – will be in attendance along with representatives of the police and fire service. Refreshment will be available and those attending the event are asked to make a donation if they can.

Clr Iredale said: “Nearly 40 years ago I was a home care assistant and that’s when I came across the disease. There was no support in those days. People were struggling because they did not know what was wrong. Things have come on in leaps and bounds but there is so much more research and work to do.

“I always said that if I was in a position to do something, this is what I would do. I have been given the privilege to do something.”

Clr Iredale, whose consort is her husband, Robert, said fundraising events already planned include a quiz night and a curry evening.

She said: “We will be raising funds throughout the year, but we are more interested in raising awareness and encouraging people to become Dementia Friends, such as people working in shops and cafes. Someone suffering from dementia needs to be treated carefully.

“People dealing with dementia or caring for people with dementia need as much support and advice as possible take away the stigma of this dreadful disease.”

Commenting on the start of her year in office, she said: “Last Tuesday, we were at the celebration for Huddersfield Town winning promotion . On Sunday I was at a vigil in Dewsbury standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester and London. Hopefully, there will be more highs than lows.”

The Golcar Lib Dem councillor, who has twice served as deputy mayor, said: “I have been the apprentice twice and I’ve finally passed the test! I am looking forward to meeting people in their communities because it is the communities that make Kirklees.”