Animal lovers are being asked to help find a new greenfield site for the Halifax, Huddersfield & District branch of the RSPCA.

The charity’s animal centre has been based at Wade Street in Halifax for more than 30 years and has now outgrown the cramped space.

News of the potential move comes after the AGM reported a deficit of more than £60,000 during 2016, which has been attributed to a decrease in legacy and shop income.

Of the charity’s eight shops across Kirklees and Calderdale one in Hebden Bridge was out of action for almost a year following the catastrophic Boxing Day floods of 2015; another in Elland was affected by the lengthy closure of Elland Bridge.

An added factor was a drop in the level and saleability of shop stock, which exacerbated an already challenging financial situation.

Treasurer Kath Airey said: “It’s very competitive getting good quality donations, particularly furniture items though we are happy to arrange collection. Lots of charities want things. That has had a knock-on effect.”

Around 100 volunteers work in the charity’s shops, equating to 540 hours per week. A further 40 to 50 people volunteer in the animal centre each week, notching up more than 200 hours.

“People think that because the animal centre is in Halifax that we don’t support the Huddersfield area but we are there to serve the people of Huddersfield as well. We are now looking for a new centre to serve Halifax and Huddersfield.”

The animal centre in Halifax is currently full to capacity, housing 90 dogs, cats, rabbits and smaller animals. More than 50 more are being fostered. Every animal is vaccinated, micro-chipped and neutered.

“Every day animals have to be cared for and fed. Vets’ fees are an unknown element,” added Kath.

She says the time has now come to seek an out-of-town site of between two and five acres that would allow staff to exercise animals in the open air. The animal centre at Wade Street is small with no outside space. However any new base would need to consider the effect of noise on nearby housing.

“The public are fantastic at supporting us and we are incredibly grateful. Animals deserve a second chance and we want to try and provide it. We also take animals that have had a trauma in their lives. They can be with us for months before they are fit to be re-homed.”