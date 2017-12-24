The video will start in 8 Cancel

Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct after kicking Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the face.

The Southampton striker provoked anger among Town supporters who shared footage of the incident on social media.

Danish international Lossl came sliding in and gathered the ball comfortably but Austin continued with his challenge and followed through with his boot.

A statement from the FA said: “Southampton’s Charlie Austin has been charged with violent conduct.

“It follows an incident during yesterday’s game against Huddersfield Town which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video. He has until 5pm today to respond.”

The keeper immediately clutched at his face while Austin protested his innocence, leading to an exchange with Town head coach David Wagner.

In his post match press conference Wagner accused Austin of deliberately kicking Lossl , who was left with a suspected broken nose.

“After seeing the video footage, this should usually never happen, that an opponent hurts another opponent on purpose,” he said.

“I don’t like to say this, but it looks this way. Jonas as well was absolutely surprised. This was a nasty challenge and nothing I like to see.”

The game ended 1-1.