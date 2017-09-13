Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All babies are beautiful – but there’s just something extra cute about a tiny tot with a full, thick head of hair!

With this in mind we decided to hunt for Huddersfield’s Hairiest Baby – and the results are adorable, hilarious and above all – super cute!

From straight black hair to thick golden curls, Huddersfield’s youngest residents have got it all.

More than 40 parents shared pictures of their beloved babies on our Facebook page this week.

Most babies don’t need a haircut for the first two years of their lives but some of these tots have so much hair, they’re already used to getting a regular trim!

And here they all are!

Experts say the amount and colour of the hair babies are born with is hereditary – but more often than not, babies’ hair will change dramatically as they grow up.

It’s also common for babies born with thick hair to lose it completely within a matter of weeks.

Parents may worry, but it’s totally normal and doesn’t signify a serious problem.

Inside the womb, the infant is exposed to high levels of hormones from their mother.

When the baby is born these hormone levels drop, which causes the hair to stop growing.

Usually, the second growth of hair is stronger, less downy, and may even be a different colour!