Gamers can be found re-enacting war while nestled in a Holme Valley village.

The unique Holmfirth Gaming Centre has been open for 12 months now and its owners Jay and Lynette Muffitt have unveiled expansion plans.

Holmfirth Gaming Centre is a miniature table-top gaming centre, with its own gaming shop and café, plus they’re bidding to extend the cafe and have space for more gaming or art.

Lynette said: “We’re a miniature table-top gaming centre, with everything from board and card games to miniature table-top games with re-enactments of war or Gotham City.

“It’s very old school, there’s no computer games, we have everything from Batman figures to World War II scenes, Zulu, the Marvel characters such as Catwoman and Incredible Hulk, fantasy games such as Warhammer 40,000, Game of Thrones and Hobbit.

“We’ve been open 12 months now and it’s going well.”

The idea was Jay’s, an engineer at Longley Farm. He loved gaming as a child but stopped in his 20s.

After he and Lynette had twin boys, Mason and Theo, now aged seven, he got back into gaming and the couple set up the new venture at Albion Mills, off Miry Lane in Thongsbridge .

Lynette added: “The unit only had one toilet and needed a lot of work, we revamped it all, brought in the tables, made the table top models and games and opened the shop.

“It has proven popular with children. Unless you’re into sport such as rugby, football or cricket there isn’t much for children to do, so we get a lot of children coming in.

“It’s amazing to watch because with the miniature table top games they’re using strategy and maths to calculate their steps and they don’t even know it.”

As well as the gaming centre, there is a retail shop with model gaming kits and miniature railways for sale. People can also use the space to create and paint model gaming kits.

Lynette added: “We get some people coming at 10am and they’re here all day.

“Everyone sees the table top games and is amazed how big the centre is and what they can do. Our audience is mixed, we have seven year olds plus our oldest member is 65.

“People can come and use a table for their own games, bring their own model railways and so on.

“We want to extend the upstairs area so people can come and do painting, photography and so on. Plus we want a bigger cafe.”

It’s open daily, except Saturdays and Monday, and people can visit and try it out before paying for entry, which is £3.50 or £20 a month for membership.