Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing association is carrying out inspections on cladding on three of its blocks of flats in Calderdale.

Together Housing is now waiting for confirmation over the fire safety at three blocks in Mixenden but it does not think it is the same cladding used on the ill-fated Grenfell Tower in London which was destroyed by fire with the loss of dozens of lives.

The flats in Halifax are called Jumples Court, Mixenden Court and Wheatley Court.

A spokesman for Together Housing said: “Together Housing own 21 tower blocks, four of which have cladding. Three of those are in Mixenden, one in Sheffield. We are carrying out our own review into fire safety and complying with all government requirements as well.

We believe that the cladding on our buildings is not the same as that on Grenfell Tower and an initial visual inspection of the flats in Mixenden suggests the cladding is not the same, though we await confirmation of this is due course.”

Formed on April 2011, Together Housing Group owns and manages 36,000 homes for rent, shared ownership and sale across the North of England, affecting more than 50,000 people’s lives and employing 1,300. The aim is to provide affordable housing.