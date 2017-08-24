Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield chef Barrington Douglas is back in the spotlight.

The larger-than-life chef, who stunned his fans by closing town centre restaurant Discovery Bay in June, will give two cookery demonstrations at Cannon Hall Farm Food Festival, which gets under way tomorrow (FRI).

Barrington will be on stage at 3.45pm tomorrow (FRI) showing how to prepare two dishes, ackee and salted cod and ackee with mushrooms. Ackee is a tropical fruit and is the national fruit of Jamaica. Barrington will then demonstrate his signature dish curried chicken with rice and peas at 1.40pm on Saturday (Aug 26).

The chef closed Discovery after 12 years, saying that putting in 90-hour weeks had taken their toll.

He said the move meant he could spend more time developing his Barrington’s range of Caribbean-inspired pies, sauces and chutneys.

Among its recent successes, Barrington’s signed a contract to supply its curried chicken pies to Jones Pies as one of the savouries on offer to football fans at Huddersfield Town’s Premier League games this season. Barrington is also continuing his outside catering service

Barrington, who has appeared on TV alongside celebrity chefs Marco Pierre White, Gordon Ramsey and Gary Rhodes will also join Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain on October 15 at the two-day Flavours Food Festival at Elsecar, South Yorkshire.

Said Barrington: “I used to do a lot of food demonstrations, but running the restaurant took over and I had to put that to one side.”

The third annual Cannon Hall Food Festival, which will run until Monday (Aug 28), will feature more than 100 artisan food vendors, live music, a fun fair and a beach.

Those featured will include cheesemaker Razan Alsous, of Yorkshire Halloumi. Razan, who fled Syria and arrived in the UK in 2012, has seen her business grow since scooping gold winning at the at the 2015 World Cheese Awards.

The festival will also see farm director Richard Nicholson and his brother Robert go head to head in the Great Yorkshire Cook-Off – a Ready, Steady, Cook style challenge where they have to make a meal from a box of mystery ingredients.

The farm has also partnered charity Barnsley Independent Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support to stage a Pie Off competition at the event. Amateur pie makers will be asked to showcase their wares with the winner being crowned Pie Off champion and scooping a cash prize.