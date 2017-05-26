Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A child is reported missing about once every two hours and six minutes in West Yorkshire, figures have revealed.

The shock statistic has been revealed by West Yorkshire Police as part of efforts to encourage young people to seek help and support rather than running away.

Last year, there were more than 20,000 “missing from home” incidents in West Yorkshire, involving just over 9,500 people. More than 60% of reports involved children or young people.

A total of 5,263 adults and 4,172 children were involved in missing events between April 1, 2016, and March 31, 2017. Someone was reported missing once every 55 minutes that year with a child reported missing about once every two hours and six minutes.

West Yorkshire Police, its Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson, the NSPCC, the Missing People charity and Local Safeguarding Children Boards highlighted the issue for International Missing Children’s Day – with the aim of encouraging young people to seek help and support as an alternative to going missing.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster said: “Young people in particular can run away for a variety of reasons. There is no simple reason for why it happens.

“Reasons can include – but are not limited to – children being at risk of child sexual exploitation, mental health issues and issues around their sexuality. Whilst the reasons may be varied the impact rarely is.

“The impact of the child or young person running away can be terrible. The statistics show that we, as a force, deal with a lot of missing children and young people and we see the impact it has, not only upon the individual who goes missing, but their friends and loved ones, too.

“That is why we are working with the NSPCC, Runaway Helpline, the Police and Crime Commissioner and all five local Safeguarding Children Boards to support the International Missing Children’s Day to show children and young people thinking of running away that help is available, regardless of the problems they are facing.”

Artwork has been produced to get the message across that there is an alternative to running away along with adverts on social media.

For more information visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/runningaway and look out for the hashtag #runningaway on social media.

Mr Burns-Williamson held an event in December with partners on how to tackle the issue and share best practice as West Yorkshire Police receive nearly 5,000 calls about missing people each year.