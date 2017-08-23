Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A murderer who killed his young son in a frenzied knife attack is set to be granted day release from prison.

Christopher Hawkins stabbed his four-year-old son Ryan to death and knifed his sister Donna, then aged 14, more than 20 times.

Hawkins was jailed for life following the cold-blooded attack in Slaithwaite on September 23, 2007.

Today the Examiner can reveal that Hawkins is to be let out of prison for day trips.

This came to light as Donna Hawkins, now 24, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court charged with five counts of fraud.

She said she fears that he will find and come after her.

Her solicitor Jonathan Slawinski successfully applied to keep her new address from being published due to her concern of reprisals at the hands of Hawkins.

The Huddersfield court heard that Donna was terrified of what might happen to her.

He said: “In 2007 her father tried to murder her and killed her brother.

“She was stabbed 23 times and he was convicted of murder and her attempted murder.

“Donna received a call from her father’s probation officer to say that he’s coming out on day release.

“She’s moved address and is frightened of that address being disclosed.

“There’s potential risk that he may seek her out.”

Magistrates granted the order under section 11 of the Contempt of Court Act banning any media from publishing her address in reports of proceedings.

Donna will appear at Leeds Crown Court in September in connection with five denied allegations of fraud by false representation.

The allegations relate to her 88-year-old grandmother Pauline Gee and she is accused of withdrawing £1,800 from her bank account without her consent for insurance cover and food.

Hawkins, 47, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years in March 2008.

He killed Ryan and attacked Donna at his home in Royd Street to get revenge on his wife for having an affair.

Hawkins claimed that he heard screaming voices in his head commanding him to kill but a jury at Leeds Crown Court took less than three hours to find him guilty.

Sentencing him, Judge Justice Wilkie said: “A more horrific crime it is hard to imagine than to savagely and repeatedly stab your young son, who in his agony had to try to fend off blows from one of the people with whom he was entitled to expect love and affection.

“I am satisfied you used Ryan cold heartedly as a vehicle for avenging your wife for the wrongs in which you believed you were a uniquely injured sufferer.

“Even if you did not plan to kill him you had thought about it and articulated it to yourself. And you did deliberately and thoroughly announce your intentions to your daughter to whom you had already launched a murderous attack.”