The number of cases of child sexual offences involving social media sites has risen in West Yorkshire.

Figures show the majority of offences involve Facebook, with 193 sexual offences against children involving the social media in some way.

It rose from 172 offences in 2015/16 and 125 cases the previous year.

Snapchat had the second highest record, with 51 reports of sexual offences against children involving the messaging app.

It was followed by Instagram (38) Skype (11) and WhatsApp (seven) with other sites such as Twitter, Musical.ly and Oovoo with fewer than 10 each.

At the time of the FOI being released (July), West Yorkshire Police said there were 140 ongoing investigations relating to sexual offences against children involving specific websites.

The NSPCC offers advice to parents to make sure children are safe online.

They say parents can use software and tools installed on phones or tablets, games consoles or laptops – and even your home broadband - to control what sites children can use.

They also advise parents plan what time of day your child can go online and how long for and stop them from downloading apps they’re too young for.