They ran in ballgowns, they baked, they swam, they rolled out fire hoses... and they had fun in the name of charity.

All across Kirklees young and old got into the spirit of giving to raise money for BBC Children in Need.

The methods ranged from the imaginative to the quirky, the messy to the energetic. And always the end result was to rack up as many pounds as possible.

Fifteen firefighters, crew commanders and watch commanders from Slaithwaite and Meltham were joined by West Yorkshire’s Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton as they embarked on a four-and-a-half-mile “hose run” from Slaithwaite Fire Station to Huddersfield Fire Station.

Organiser Stewart Warman, crew commander at Slaithwaite Fire Station, said the unusual stunt was based on a traditional training exercise that involved laying out 25m lengths of flat hose in readiness to fight fires.

“We had hoped to raise £2,000 but we’ve had some excellent sponsorship from local businesses so we hope to top that,” he said. Money raised will be split equally between Children in Need and the Fire Fighters Charity.

Watch them in action!

At Energie Fitness for Women in Huddersfield more than 100 members from teenagers to 80-year-olds embraced a Strictly Come Dancing theme, donning ballgowns and 1920s flapper dresses to run a marathon on treadmills.

Firefighter Paul Ashfield and watch commander Jimmy Fitt were shaking buckets outside Huddersfield Fire Station from 6am, kicking off a 14-hour collecting session involving 10 crew members and support staff from various shifts. Later from 9pm to midnight a fire engine was positioned near Kingsgate to complete 18 hours of fundraising.

Station personnel aim to collect £7,000 to notch up an impressive £90,000 since the year 2000.

At Energie Fitness for Women in Huddersfield more than 100 members from teenagers to 80-year-olds embraced a Strictly Come Dancing theme, donning ballgowns and 1920s flapper dresses to run a marathon on treadmills.

Manager Nicola Dennis said members ran for 10 minutes each with all distances added up until they totalled 26.2 miles.

She said: “We do something every year but this has created a real buzz because it’s so different.”

At Birky Junior School councillor Sheikh Ullah had the enviable duty of tasting 18 delicacies ranging from rocky road to buns and biscuits created by more than 500 children from 18 classes in the school’s own version of the Great British Bake Off.

And the pupils, all aged seven to 11, were celebrating news from Children in Need that it was among the top 250 fundraising schools in the UK, raising almost £1,400 in 2015. This year the first £1,000 raised by children, staff and parents will be matched by Children in Need.

Youngsters at Barnaby’s Day Nursery in New Mill received a visit from Wonder Woman, aka nursery nurse Elizabeth Walker, who joined in a spotty superhero day involving decorating biscuits, colouring in Pudsey bears and having a party.

And at Huddersfield Leisure Centre 44-year-old Rebecca Haigh, who has learning difficulties, completed her 23rd 100-length sponsored swim for Children in Need, adding £1,200 to the thousands she has raised over the years,

Staff at Kirklees Safeguarding Children Board raised £200 baking cupcakes. The event was organised by Arifa Batool.

* For more Children in Need pictures see our website www.examiner.co.uk