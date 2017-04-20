Video will play in

A blaze which gutted lorry trailers at a Clayton West mill was probably started deliberately, according to police.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed tonight that they are treating the fire at Phoenox Textiles as a suspected arson attack.

The Force said officers were called to the scene at around 8.50pm on Wednesday.

A spokesman said: “Police were called to a report of arson in a yard of commercial premises at Clayton West.

“Officers who attended found two lorry trailers had been set on fire. Investigations into how the fire started are being carried out alongside West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Kirklees Police via 101.

Huddersfield firefighters who got to the scene immediately called in additional crews to tackle the trailers which were fully ablaze.

There was at least one explosion, thought to be caused by tyres bursting in the intense heat.

The company is now awaiting assessors from their insurance company to determine the cost of the damage.

Phoenox Textiles employs a 90-strong workforce to make and manufacture high quality carpets, rugs, bathroom floor mats and entrance mats which are exported all over the world.