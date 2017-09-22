Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four schools joined together in Huddersfield Parish Church to celebrate United Nations International Day for Peace.

Beaumont Primary Academy, Linthwaite Clough School, Spring Grove School and Woodley School in Longley worked with Rev Simon Crook to create the ceremony.

With art, song, dance, poetry and some insightful letters to world leaders, they expressed a fervent desire for peace and gave advice and guidance on how to make it.

The children were joined by Huddersfield and Colne Valley MPs Barry Sherman and Thelma Walker, Kirklees Mayor Christine Iredale, Deputy Lieutenant Virginian LLoyd, PCSO Steve Lowman, representatives from other faiths and parents, teachers and governors from the schools.

The Rev Simon Crook said “The way these schools, with such a diverse range of cultures, religions and abilities have collaborated on the project is a brilliant example of people working for peace within diversity.

“These were not children saying empty, easy words, but children and young people getting to grips with the very depths of the meaning of peace in the face of war, persecution and injustice.”

Both MPs pledged to continue to work for peace and urged the children to hold them to account. The art work will stay on display in the church until mid-October.