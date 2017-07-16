Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s children’s hospice has reached a milestone after supporting 300 families ... and it is now going for a world record attempt.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice has teamed up with Wakefield’s Trinity Walk shopping centre to attempt to set a Guinness World Record.

People are being invited to join the charity at the shopping centre to try and smash the record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a princess on Sunday, August 6 from 12pm.

Forget Me Not and Trinity Walk have also made a parody music video featuring the centre’s mascot, Trinny the bear, which features dancers from Wakefield’s Dance Xplosion group.

Set to a cover of Carly Rae Jepson’s I Really Like You, the video’s aim is to engage a wider audience to join the record attempt. The current record is 419.

Ryan Grint, community fundraiser at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be supported by Trinity Walk with this amazing Guinness World Record attempt.

“Trinity Walk has been a long-standing supporter of our charity for a number of years now and it really helps to not only raise funds for us, but also raise awareness of the charity to families across Wakefield district who could need our support.”

To find out more see www.trinitywalk.com/events