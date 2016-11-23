The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This chilling CCTV footage shows Thomas Mair on the day he killed Jo Cox MP.

Mair is first seen the day before the murder on June 16, entering Birstall Library, where he uses the computers.

He is then seen on a home CCTV camera the following morning walking along Lowood Lane, along Dark Lane and the Gelderd Road before being pictured arriving in Birstall town centre.

The camera shows the silver Astra which Jo Cox was travelling in approaching Market Street.

Mair is seen walking calmly away from Market Street and is then captured on another camera in Hillhead Drive.

Finally the moment Mair is arrested by heroic police officers is caught by a police helicopter hovering a Risedale Avenue.

This morning Thomas Mair, 53, was convicted of murdering Mrs Cox at the Old Bailey in London.

It took the jury one hour and 26 minutes to convict the far-right extremist.

He was given a whole life sentence by the judge. He showed no emotion.

The trial judge refused Mair's request to make a statement in court.

Mr Justice Wilkie told Mair that Mrs Cox was the "true patriot" and not him and that Mair's murderous attack on the MP was "brutal and ruthless".

Mair, from Birstall, was also found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent and causing grievous bodily harm by stabbing 78-year-old Bernard Kenny in the abdomen as he tried to save Mrs Cox.

Mair, a 53-year-old Nazi fanatic, repeatedly shouted “Britain First” as he ambushed the mum-of-two outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire.

The brave MP told two staff members “let him hurt me, don’t let him hurt you” as she was shot three times and stabbed 15 times on June 16.