Thousands of free chocolate bars will soon be handed out in Meltham.

The village won a Cadbury competition on Twitter and 1,400 Dairy Milk bars are coming their way.

Clr Richard Noon, a Meltham Town Councillor, said: “I saw a competition on Twitter and re-tweeted it and Meltham is one of 10 areas to be picked to get free chocolate.

“We’re waiting to see when and where it will happen, but I’m going to ask it comes via the Carlile Institute.

“It will have a better impact for them and us and it’ll bring people together in the centre of the community.”

Cadbury ran the competition for streets, workplaces or schools to win a visit from the Dairy Milk float.

The Carlile Institute on Huddersfield Road has been renovated by the community and is the home to the Post Office, town library, community hall and more.