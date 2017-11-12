Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special Christmas treat is coming to Brighouse later this month with the appearance of three camels at the Central Methodist Church in Commercial Street.

The camels proved very popular last year, when they formed part of Brighouse’s Christmas Market Weekend.

This year, the Bactrian camels, which are being brought from their home in Warwickshire for the occasion, will be at the Central Methodist Church on Saturday, November 25 all day from 10.30am. The following day, their place will be taken by donkeys.

The church will be open throughout Christmas Market Weekend and everyone is welcome. There will be refreshments, a large bouncy castle, face painting and family entertainment on both days.

(Image: Handout)

The Rev Mark Cheetham, of the Central Methodist Church, said: “It’s a great way for the church to play its part in the local community and welcome everyone as we prepare for Advent and the Christmas season.”

The Christmas Market Weekend will also include dozens of stalls selling locally-produced foods and crafts, Christmas carols sung by local school choirs, a fairground organ, mulled wine, roast chestnuts and street entertainers. Saturday’s Market will draw to a close with the Christmas light switch-on.