Personalised wristbands have been credited with encouraging Huddersfield Town players to trust in themselves during the play-offs.

The blue and white bracelets were handed to players by head coach David Wagner before the play-off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Each band included the player’s initials, squad number, the Wagner motto #nolimits and the words: “We’re on our way to W...!”

Wagner even wore one himself.

It has been reported that the bands cost just £1 each.

Penalty hero Christopher Schindler, 27, the coolest man at Wembley when he smashed home the winning spot-kick to defeat Reading, said the wristbands had helped remind players that anything was possible.

“From the start, he (Wagner) told us there are no limits and he has had these wristbands made for us.

“Every single player has one to remind them.

“It was his idea, and when a coach comes up with something like that, it makes you believe in him. I’ve been wearing this for two weeks now.

“It shows you don’t have to spend a lot to make a big impact – especially if you have good characters. Maybe it’s just a small detail, but it’s important to make everybody believe you can do it, as a ‘smaller’ club.”