Tractors chugged their way to Huddersfield from across Yorkshire for a charity rural road run.

The annual Pennine Tractor Road Run was at risk of folding until it was rescued by Shaun Heap, of Flowery Field Turkey Farm at Hade Edge and John Dalton of Hade Edge Football Club.

Around 100 tractors, all registered before 1990, travelled to Huddersfield from miles around, including enthusiasts who came over from Sheffield, Barnsley and Doncaster.

Sunday’s 25-mile circular route - which changes every year - started at Hade Edge and took in Honley , Shepley and New Mill before heading back to Hade Edge for refreshments.

Organisers chose tracks and minor roads where possible. There was a half-way break at the Wills O’ Nat’s pub at Meltham .

Money raised - with each tractor owner paying £15 - will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Martin House Children’s Hospice at Boston Spa.

West Yorkshire Advanced Motorcyclists managed the route.

A village fair was held at the football club field for everyone involved.

There were stalls, a bar and exhibitions for those taking part.

Co-organiser John Dalton said: “We are hoping to carry the event on and make it bigger and better next year.”