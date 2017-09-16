Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Armed officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary are being drafted in to support West Yorkshire Police.

Following the terrorist attack at Parson’s Green Underground Station, the UK threat level has been raised to ‘critical’.

This morning an 18-year-old man was arrested in Dover connected with the Tube bombing, which injured 30 people.

No details about the teenager have been revealed by the authorities.

West Yorkshire Police has this morning confirmed it will have an increased armed presence at high profile sites and crowded places over the weekend.

Armed officers who normally guard nuclear power and nuclear waste sites are being brought in to free up more armed police personnel from existing armed guarding roles.

It does not mean the public will see the military patrolling the streets or other public places at this stage.

Following the Manchester bombing, armed officers were seen patrolling near Kingsgate, Huddersfield train station and at White Rose Shopping centre.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Foster, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “The increase in the threat level is a UK-wide status and we are not aware of any specific information relating to West Yorkshire.

“That said, this latest terrorist incident and the attacks we have seen in London and Manchester in recent months serve to remind us that an attack can occur at any time or place without warning and the public should remain alert but not alarmed.

“What members of the public in West Yorkshire will now see in response to yesterday’s incident in London is an increased presence of armed and unarmed police officers.

“This will be focused on transport hubs, crowded places such as shopping centres, iconic sites and high volume events, such as football matches.

“They are there to provide visible reassurance to the public but also to put us in a position where we can quickly offer an increased level of protection to people. We are being supported by armed police officers from the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, whose normal duties are being backfilled by the military.

“I would ask the public to continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity, behaviour or concerns to the police.

“Information can be passed to the confidential Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789321 or people should dial 999 in an emergency.

“We are committed to keeping the people of West Yorkshire safe and will continue to review the situation nationally and locally in regular liaison with our partner agencies to ensure we are doing everything we can around the clock to allow people to go about their daily lives as normal.”