Residents of three West Yorkshire high-rise flats have been told the cladding on their building is unsafe.

Panels on Jumples Court, Mixenden Court and Wheatley Court at Mixenden, Halifax, failed fire safety tests carried out after the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Housing association Together Housing said it has met West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service to review fire safety.

A spokesman said: “They (the fire service) are satisfied with our current fire safety procedures and they have advised that the current Stay Put policy in the event of a fire should still be followed.

“The Fire and Rescue Service have advised us to check that all fire doors and smoke alarms in flats are working properly. We will be visiting customers’ homes as soon as possible to undertake these checks and will repair or replace any items at no cost.

“We will begin the process to remove the cladding as soon as possible. Our specialist advisor Trident is working with us to remove the cladding and at the same time making the blocks as safe as possible.”

The fire service “has advised us it is safe for all residents to remain in their homes whilst this work is being carried out,” the spokesman added.

Residents can email firesafety@togetherhousing.co.uk or call on 0300 555 5557.