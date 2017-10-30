Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police were called to a Huddersfield furniture store for a second day as angry customers tried to claim goods ... and some claimed a crossbow was brandished.

On Saturday customers from all over the country turned up at the Furniture by Stan store in Britannia Road, Milnsbridge, determined not leave without receiving their items.

There was a six hour stand off when staff refused to allow customers to take anything away although eventually when police arrived some lucky customers were allowed to take items home.

This afternoon (Mon) police arrived again as another group of customers arrived, refusing to take no for an answer. More than one customer claimed to have seen a crossbow in the store.

Adam Maddock, the 27-year-old director of Solid Wood Furniture, said he had £200,000 of furniture in the store which he was unable to even touch as lawyers tried to sort out the mess.

He said: “Currently I was importing containers of furniture and holding it at this store to be delivered across the country. My main store is in Nottingham. I have £200,000 of stock in there and I can’t get my hands on it.

“I called the police because customers were getting irate. They weren’t allowed in the building and were being threatened. A crossbow was produced at one point and I have seen it myself since.

“One of the customers gave one of the management there £3,000 on Friday for various furniture items and it’s not been delivered.”

Steve Horritt, of Saddleworth, said: “I paid £800 in April for table and chairs and sideboard units. We never got as far as a delivery date. We came yesterday to find out if we were getting it for Christmas as I didn’t fancy eating Christmas lunch off my lap. We were advised to come back today as they couldn’t do anything on a Sunday.”

Mike Ellis from Meltham said: “I recommended this store to a female friend of mine who paid £220 for a table and chairs so I thought I better turn up today and see if I could do anything for her.”

After hours of tense negotiations involving representatives of property magnate Simmy Sekhon who bought the building recently, staff at the store finally agreed to release some items to a jubilant few.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers were deployed to reports a customer dispute at Stanley Mills Business Park in Milnsbridge today (30 October).

"Police attended to resolve the situation however there were no criminal offences disclosed, this is being dealt with as a civil matter."