One in seven children in Kirklees are being taught in infant classes of more than 30 pupils, with numbers up by nearly two-thirds in a year.

The figure forms part of the 2017 school census, collated by the Department of Education, which shows that there were 1,783 children being taught in Key Stage 1 (KS1) classes with 31 or more pupils – representing 12.3% of all pupils in 2017 – in Kirklees, one of the highest proportions in England.

The number of pupils being taught in classes that breach the statutory limit of 30 was up by 39% from 2016, when it was 1,251 pupils. However there were no pupils in the borough in either year being taught in classes of 36 or more.

No classes were unlawfully large, as schools can get exceptions for some pupils. Categories include such those admitted on appeal; twins and children admitted outside of the normal admission process, including those with special needs; children of service personnel; or those where there are no places at any other schools nearby.

In Calderdale, 4.6% of infant children are being taught in classes of 31 or more – 318 pupils – up from 311 in 2016.

Across England, there were 456,277 pupils in primary schools being taught in classes of 31 or more in January 2017, according to DoE figures – a rise of 0.5% attributed to pupils in junior classes where there is no statutory limit on class size.

The number of pupils being taught in potentially unlawfully large infant classes has fallen to 5.4%. In 2015 it was as high as 6.2%. This corresponds to 90,870 infants in class with more than 30 pupils in 2017, compared with 95,210 in 2016 and 100,765 in 2015.

Current Government policy aims to keep class sizes for pupils at Foundation Stage and KS1 to a maximum of 30 pupils.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “The local increase in pupil numbers is reflected in many other parts of the country. We have invested heavily in our local schools system – and continue to do so – to create the enough places in the areas where they are needed.

“Key Stage 1 places have been created at brand new schools in Kirklees, while other schools have been expanded to accommodate extra children. We closely monitor the demand for places and, in partnership with schools, we always seek creative solutions.”