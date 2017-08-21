Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An array of classic cars was on display at a Holmfirth garden centre.

Brooklands Nurseries’ latest event featured everything from vintage vehicles to sports cars, super cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles.

The packed display of horsepower was topped off by a visit from the Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter – the event was raising money for this life-saving service.

Other highlights saw Dave Grayson and Stewart Ireland, who brought along their American police cars and dressed up in US cop uniform.

A 1924 Bentley, that competed in the inaugural Le Mans Classic event in 2002, was one of the oldest vehicles on display alongside pristine editions of modern classics such as the Ford Capri.

Live brass and wind music was also laid on for the guests.

The family fun day also featured children’s rides, stalls, entertainment and a raffle.