A 59-year-old cleaner who stole jewellery worth tens of thousands of pounds has been told to prepare herself for prison.

Grandmother Judith Lees had been due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court today/yesterday (MON), but after she admitted four theft charges and five allegations of burglary Judge David Hatton QC adjourned her case until next month.

The charges cover a period between September 2011 and April last year and it is understood that the jewellery taken was worth about £50,000.

Although the full details of Lees’ crimes were not disclosed during the short hearing today/yesterday, the charges relate to jewellery stolen from various women and include items such as a gold necklace and a diamond and gold engagement ring.

The five burglary offences relate to a property at Prospect Farm, Halifax.

Judge Hatton told Lees, of Mulberry Court, Golcar, Huddersfield, that her case would be adjourned until July 10 for the preparation of a full pre-sentence report by the probation service.

“You mustn’t assume from the fact that I’m ordering a pre-sentence report or releasing you on bail that that is in any way an indication of the likely outcome of this case. It’s not,” he told Lees.

“You must anticipate and prepare yourself for a sentence of imprisonment.”