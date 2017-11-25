Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clergyman has been hurt in a road rage incident in Huddersfield town centre.

The victim, a 63-year-old man, was crossing Trinity Street on the pedestrian crossing outside the Olde Hatte pub at about 12.15pm on Thursday when the trouble happened.

He had been crossing with other pedestrians when a car, which had been stopped at the crossing, set off against the red lights causing the victim to put out his hand for his own safety and hit the car.

The driver then followed him and got out of his car.

The driver challenged the victim about touching the vehicle before pushing him to the ground. The clergyman suffered bruising to his wrist, hands and leg.

The man got back in his car and drove off.

Now police are anxious to trace him and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He is white, about 6ft tall, age in his late 40s to early 50s and well built. He has greying hair and beard and spoke with a local accent.

The car is described as being grey or silver or a similar colour with a square back similar to a Volkswagen or Vauxhall Zafira.

Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to trace the suspect and the vehicle but would like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, particularly if they were driving in the area and have any dashcam footage that could help the investigation.

Passersby rushed to help the victim but the incident wasn’t reported until the next day and officers are keen to speak to any of those people as potential witnesses.

The victim was wearing black trousers and a grey anorak at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime number 13170550605 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.