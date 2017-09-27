The video will start in 8 Cancel

Another day, another provocative tweet from Donald Trump...

It seems we're edging ever closer to the terrifying prospect of a nuclear war thanks to the battle of words between the US president and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

As the two megalomaniacs' head-butting leaves us all in a state of permanent anxiety, we're left wondering what we'd actually do if World War Three actually broke out.

It turns out there are a number of nuclear bunkers scattered around the UK.

Sadly none of them are within running distance of Huddersfield.

At one time there was Leeds War Room, on a government estate in Lawnswood, north Leeds - which appears to have been demolished in 2015.

(Image: Google)

Built in the early 1950s, within a few years it was already obsolete because it couldn't protect against a hydrogen bomb blast.

An Sector Operations Centre, near York, was built to replace it in 1954.

Above ground it was designed to look like a bungalow - but below ground there lies a three-storey operations block.

Obsolete by 1960, it was rebuilt in 1976 with a new storey added to its roof. It was sold to a private buyer in 1996.

Meanwhile, below the streets of Manchester lies a series of tunnels designed to save the city's VIPs in the event of a nuclear attack.

(Image: Manchester Evening News Archive)

A building between St James Street and George Street in Chinatown conceals the entrance to the tunnels, called the Guardian telephone exchange. It's now owned by BT and is used for communications work.

As well as bigger bunkers, there are more than 1,500 smaller Royal Observer Corps buildings dotted around the country designed to protect people from nuclear fallout.

York Cold War Bunker is now a visitor attraction owned and maintained by English Heritage.

(Image: Mike Peel (www.mikepeel.net))

Built in 1961 to monitor nuclear explosions, it holds decontamination rooms with air filters and sewage ejectors which were intended to protect up to 60 workers from toxic devastation.

They were operated by volunteers during the Cold War from 1955 to 1991.

Most shared the same design - a 14ft deep access shaft, a toilet and store, and a monitoring room.

Almost half the posts were closed in 1968, and many more closed over the next 40 years due to structural damage, flooding and vandalism.

Huddersfield had a ROC post at Crosland Moor, but it's now been filled in - and the above-ground post has been converted for use as Huddersfield Observatory!

By 1991 all were closed when the ROC was stood down, but most of them still exist in a derelict state.

Some have been bought by private owners.