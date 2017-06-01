Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school facing possible closure will stay open – under new owners.

Directors of the Mount School at Edgerton warned parents last month that falling pupil numbers meant it was proposed not to reopen the school in September, but that they were “committed to exploring ways in which the school could be kept open in the next academic year and beyond.”

Now parents have been told of a deal to sell the preparatory school at Binham Road to Natalie and Chris Sellers who run a private tuition business in Halifax.

In a statement to parents, the outgoing directors said Natalie and Chris “have shown a drive and determination throughout the last 10 days not to let any obstacle stand in their way and we are looking forward to ensuring a smooth transition to them.”

A statement from the new owners said they would work with the outgoing directors to secure the future of the school. It asked parents of the 91 pupils at the Mount School to bear with them during the process, adding: “We will now do everything in our power to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

The statement said: “We genuinely believe we have the skills and ability to maintain this school and develop it further into a fantastic place for children and staff to grow and flourish.”

A briefing for parents will be held on Thursday (June 8) at the school.