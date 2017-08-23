Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A clothing firm that has been banned from putting cladding on its shopfront has launched a campaign to reverse the decision.

Ushiwear in Mirfield was last week told its plan to install vertical timber boarding as part of a full revamp was “out of character”.

Kirklees Council’s Heavy Woollen planning sub-committee refused permission with most members agreed they thought it looked odd amid a row of 19th century Yorkshire stone premises.

The t-shirt firm has now confirmed it intends to appeal.

They have launched a petition which has been signed by more than 300 local people and have received support from Mirfield Conservative, Clr Martyn Bolt.

Tom Gibson, Ushiwear’s head of clothing design, said the shop on Calder Road, Lower Hopton, would undergo a full revamp anyway while they awaited the result of an appeal.

He said: “The committee said it looks ‘out of character’, but we, along with a huge amount locals agree that it ‘adds character’ and that it is just what Mirfield needs.

“The Yorkshire stone work is all patchwork of alterations to doors and windows that have been there in the past and the pillars aren’t even square.”

The premises at Calder Road are currently operating as a design studio, manufacturing and screen printing garments with the facility for members of the public to buy garments but no fitting rooms.

The plan was to transform the space into a fully functioning shop with changing rooms and displays.

Despite the cladding ban, Ushiwear is forging ahead with a revamp.

He added: “The renovation is full steam ahead cladding or not.

“This renovation is going to provide more jobs for locals and the shop will be a talking and visiting point for Mirfield.

“We should be supporting local businesses and modernising our town not trying to keep it living in the past.”

Clr Bolt agreed.

He said: “Having looked at the design myself and seeing no adverse comments beforehand, I was very surprised at the committee’s decision.

“While the buildings around are all stone there is nothing to stop a bit of originality.

“The committee could have put a condition on the permission saying that if the building was sold the cladding should be removed.

“While Ushiwear is trading there why can’t the building reflect their image?”