This amazing photo of a cloud shaped like a map of Britain was taken in the Colne Valley.

The moment that the unusual cloud floated past the sun was captured from the village of Golcar.

It’s thought that it was taken yesterday evening (Wednesday) during 25°C heat.

BBC Weather posted the photo on their Twitter page and many were impressed – while some asked if it had been faked.

Nigel Johnson replied: “Ahhh so that’s what Brexit looks like...”

Peter Coville tweeted: “Woah, what happened to Ireland – looks like it floated off into the Atlantic (& hopefully #DUP with it)!”

Maitiú Ó Broin added: “Nice to see the clouds believe in a #UnitedIreland”.

But not everyone was as amused as some suggested the photo was a fake – and others said it looked more like the figure of Aladdin on a magic carpet.

Aravindhan (@AravindhanBilla) questioned: “#Photoshopped??”

Gerald Jackson sarcastically added: “Weather graphics never looked better!”