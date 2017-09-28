Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A doctor was repeatedly punched as he tried to help a man found knocked unconscious outside a nightclub.

Bradley Thornton was taken to Dewsbury and District Hospital by ambulance following the attack outside the TBC Club in Batley.

He was discovered unconscious but acted aggressively and lashed out at a doctor after waking up at the hospital.

The 21-year-old said he had little memory of the incident – as he had downed a massive 24 bottles of beer during his night out.

Thornton was jailed after pleading guilty to assault when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court was told that police were called to the Bradford Road nightspot following the incident in the early hours of September 2 and accompanied Thornton to hospital.

He had suffered cuts to his head and was taken to hospital as a precaution but was abusive to staff throughout his stay there.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “He was constantly abusive to staff, swearing at them and trying to remove his drip.

“A scan was carried out and came back normal and a doctor arrived at his bed to assess if he was fit to leave.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“As he tried to rouse Mr Thornton he became aggressive, lashing out on the bed and punching the doctor three times in his arm.

“The doctor said that nobody had the right to treat him in this way as he was trying to help him.”

Thornton was arrested for assault and said he could recall little of what happened at the hospital.

Mr Bozman said: “He said he’d drunk 24 bottles of Budweiser or Stella and on a scale of one to 10 he pitched himself at a 10.”

Thornton, of Partridge Crescent in Thornhill, Dewsbury, is currently on remand to Leeds Crown Court for a more serious offence.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that his client was attacked and knocked unconscious outside the nightclub.

He told magistrates: “The doctor tried to rouse him and I don’t think Mr Thornton knew where he was.

“Potentially he thought that he was going to be assaulted again but he assaulted a doctor and had no right to do that. He’s contrite and has apologised.”

Magistrates sentenced Thornton to a total of six weeks in custody. He will have to pay £115 victim surcharge upon his release.