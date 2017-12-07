Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Co-op customers across Huddersfield are urged to bring some festive cheer to those in need.

Central England Co-operative has launched its Christmas Foodbank Appeal and is encouraging customers and members to donate one or two items.

You can donate at your local store at any time between November 15 and December 20. The items will then be collected and distributed to help people in need across Huddersfield. Stores taking part include ones at Wooldale and Shepley.

Items that can be donated include shopping basket staples from tea, coffee, sugar, cereals, pasta and tinned food to other essentials such as toiletries and hygiene products.

Chief executive Martyn Cheatle said: “As a society, we are committed to working with local foodbanks across our trading area to provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis throughout the year.

“As a community retailer, we are aware that there are many people experiencing financial difficulties who may turn to foodbanks as a means of providing for themselves and their families. This is why we are launching our Christmas Foodbank Appeal to encourage our customers and members to help provide meals for people across the area in need during the festive season.”