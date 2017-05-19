Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A coach company is drafting in vehicles from as far afield as Newcastle and Birmingham to ferry Town fans to Wembley for the Championship play-off final.

Stotts Coaches, based at Milnsbridge, has booked 80 coaches to take members of Town’s official supporters association to the all-important match against Reading on Bank Holiday Monday.

And director Mark Stott revealed that the coaches had been booked even before Town’s victory over Sheffield Wednesday – because Stotts also has the contract to run coaches for Owls fans.

“Whoever won the semi-final, we would have the coaches ready,” said Mark. “Although, being a Town fan I’m pleased with the result.

“We have hired the coaches from all over the country – as far north as Newcastle and as far south as Birmingham and Coventry.”

The coaches travelling to Wembley will start arriving at the John Smith’s Stadium from 6.30am on matchday to pick up fans and will set off for the Twin Towers at 7.15am.

Mark, who has his ticket for the Wembley final, said: “It’s a big exercise with all the coaches arriving at the same time. They will come in via the cinema side of the stadium and assemble on the St Andrew’s Road car park.

"We will have staff handing out drivers’ packs with their instructions and parking permits. They’ll all come back the same night apart from a few booked through the club’s commercial department.”