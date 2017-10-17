Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency repairs to a building means a main road into a village has been closed.

Morley Lane, from Manchester Road down towards Milnsbridge, has been closed today (Tuesday) due to the condition of garages near the junction.

The road closure is affecting traffic one way only, and the lane towards Manchester Road is unaffected.

An update on the Kirklees roadworks site says: “Emergency road closure to be in effect from 17/10/2017 to approx 18/10/2017.

“Emergency road closure required to enable essential building repairs to be carried out. Traffic heading up Morley Lane will still have access to Manchester Road.”

There are a row of garages near to the junction which has a roof in a poor condition.

Kirklees Council obtained an Emergency Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to close one lane for the works.