People still have time to sign up for a Santa Dash in Huddersfield town centre again this year.

People who take part in the event on Sunday, December 3, will be able to raise funds for their favourite charity or good cause such as community group, school or playgroup.

Huddersfield Lions Club will handle all the administration.

Adults will be putting on Santa suits while youngsters sport festive reindeer antlers, complete with a flashing nose, and all will be dashing, running, walking, skipping or hopping for one mile.

The registration and start will be at The Slug and Lettuce, 40/44 King Street, Huddersfield, HD1 2QT. Participants should come early to change into their Santa outfits. The event is suitable for wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Entry costs are £7.50 to include a five-piece Santa outfit. Children under 11 years of age cost £4 and receive a pair of Rudolph’s antlers and red nose.

A family ticket of two adults and two children under 11 is £20 and a group ticket of four adults or children 11 years or above for £27.

For online applications go to the link www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/huddersfield-lions-santa-dash-reindeer-run-2017-tickets-36936753825?aff=es2

Santa Dashers can also register on the day and pay an entry fee of £10 for adults and £5 for children (under 11).